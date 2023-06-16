KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced information for Training Camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

This is the 13th training camp at the University for the Chiefs.

Open practices are scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 23. The final day will be Thursday, August 17.

All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online.

Training camp tickets must be reserved in advance, beginning Wednesday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Reservations can be made at chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Tickets to each session will be limited to six tickets per practice because of the high demand.

Fans will also have the chance to buy Chiefs Tailgate Suites in the North Endzone for groups of 10 or more. The option is new this year.

The Tailgate Suites offer a private viewing area next to the field with food & beverage options as well as A/C.

All tickets are mobile entry only through the Chiefs Mobile app.

Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day, with the exception of the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member days when parking is free. Fans are required to pre-purchase parking, and that can be done during the ticket reservation process.

Team Autograph Days

July 23

July 24

July 29

August 5

August 9

Missouri Western will charge $5 admission fee on the following practice days:

Sunday, July 23

Saturday, July 29 (Chiefs Champions Tour)

Saturday, August 5 (Family Fun Day)

The Chiefs will host two free practices that are only open to Season Ticket Members:

Monday, July 24

Wednesday, August 9

Other key dates during Training Camp:

July 31 Alumni Day

August 17 Military Appreciation Day



The schedule for all team practices are subject to change and weather and field conditions are evaluated by the Chiefs daily.

If practice is moved indoors due to inclement weather it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans through social media channels as soon as a decision is made.

Full Training Camp Schedule

Sunday, July 23 Practice – 9:15 a.m. $5 Admission Fee Team Autograph Session



Monday, July 24 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day – (Not Open to General Public) Team Autograph Session



Tuesday, July 25 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Linebackers



Wednesday, July 26 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Defensive Backs



Thursday, July 27 No Practice



Friday, July 28 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists



Saturday, July 29 Practice – 9:15 a.m. $5 Admission Fee – NFL Back Together Weekend Chiefs Champions Tour Team Autograph Session



Sunday, July 30 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends



Monday, July 31 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Alumni Day Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line



Tuesday, Aug. 1 No Practice



Wednesday, Aug. 2 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Linebackers



Thursday, Aug. 3 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Defensive Backs



Friday, Aug. 4 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists



Saturday, Aug. 5 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee Team Autograph Session



Sunday, Aug. 6 No Practice



Monday, Aug. 7 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends



Tuesday, Aug. 8 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line



Wednesday, Aug. 9 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day – (Not Open to General Public) Team Autograph Session



Thursday, Aug. 10 No Practice



Friday, Aug. 11 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Linebackers



Saturday, Aug. 12 No Practice



Sunday, Aug. 13 Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at Saints – 12:00 p.m. CT



Monday, Aug. 14 No Practice



Tuesday, Aug. 15 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Defensive Backs



Wednesday, Aug. 16 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line



Thursday, Aug. 17 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Military Appreciation Day Final Camp Practice

