Kansas City Chiefs release 53-man roster ahead of home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 800 players in the NFL were waived or released on Saturday, September 5, 27 of those players were cut from the Kansas City Chiefs. Many of those will now have to find jobs on practice squads for different teams.

The Chiefs have finalized their 53-man roster ahead of the home opener against the Texans on Sept. 10.

Just some of those players include:

Taco Charlton

Tershawn Wharton, who was an undrafted free agent and a former Missouri S&T player

Nick Keiser, tight end from Grand Valley State

Yasir Durant former Mizzou Tiger

Byron Pringle, former K-State Wildcat

Marcus Kemp, also former K-State Wildcat who rejoined the team after he tore his ACL a year ago.

Here are just a few of the players who were released on Saturday.

Quarterback Matt Moore, who went 1-1 as a starter last year when Patrick Mahomes was injured, was released on Saturday, but is expected to be on the practice squad.

Jordan Ta’amu, former St. Louis Battlehawk

Jody Fortson and Gehrig Dieter, both receivers

Breeland Speaks, former 2nd Round pick

DeAndre Washington, running back, was released after the Chiefs acquired him from the Raiders.

The roster make-up looks like this.

QB – 2

RB – 3

FB – 1

WR – 6

OL – 9

TE – 4

DL – 10

LB – 5

Secondary – 10

Special Teams – 3

Chiefs begin the season Thursday night against the Houston Texans.