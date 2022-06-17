KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announce the dates for training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Open practices begin on Thursday, July 28. The final open practice is scheduled for Thursday, August 18. All times and dates are subject to change.

Practices are free, except for the three following dates when admission is $5 a person. All three dates coincide with team autograph sessions.

Friday, July 29

Saturday July 30

Sunday, August 7

The Chiefs will also host two exclusive days for Season Ticket Members. The two days are as follows:

Wednesday, July 27

Tuesday, August 9

Other dates for fans to know:

August 1 — Chiefs Alumni Day

August 7 — Family Fun Day, $5 admission fee

August 18 — Military Appreciation Day

Tickets are needed to get into all open practices, even if they are free. Tickets are required to be reserved in advance, while supplies last. Due to crowds, the Chiefs plan to limit the number of tickets that are available each day.

All tickets are mobile entry and only available through the Chiefs mobile app.

Season ticket holders can begin reserving tickets at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Tickets for the general public will be available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Fans can reserve up to six tickets for each practice. Each fan is limited to reserving tickets to a maximum of three separate free practices.

Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, but do not count toward the three-practice limit.

Fans will also pay $5 a car to part at the university. Parking can be purchased while reserving tickets.

Parking is free for season ticket members on the two exclusive days the Chiefs have scheduled.

This is the Chiefs12th training camp at Missouri Western.

