KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs 2023 rookies have begun their NFL careers.

The Chiefs began their three-day rookie minicamp on Saturday and the drafted rookies have received the numbers they will have for the season.

#97 DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

#4 WR Rashee Rice

#64 OT Wanya Morris

#27 DB Chamarri Conner

#53 BJ Thompson

#99 DT Keondre Coburn

#31 CB Nic Jones

The first day of rookie camp was a strong day for a few rookies.

Rice showed off his smooth route running skills and catch radius while Conner and Morris showed off their versatility in drills and in full team reps.

Jones had an impressive tipped interception as well.

Anudike-Uzomah had his right hand taped and did a few drills but did not wear a helmet for all of the practice.

The rookies have a few weeks to get adjusted to NFL practice before voluntary organized team activities start for the whole team on May 22.