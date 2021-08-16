Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu drops 19 spots in NFL Top 100

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after an interception in the final minutes of a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two consecutive First-team All-Pro seasons, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu dropped from No. 39 to No. 58 in the annual NFL Top 100 rankings.

The top 100 players in the league are voted on by players during the offseason.

19 player drop off. Motivation for 5. https://t.co/DQD6YVzgh4 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 16, 2021

Pop quiz: Which 2020 All-Pro safety is the only player to record at least 100 tackles and 10 picks since 2019? Yup, that’s right: none other than Mathieu himself, who tallied 62 tackles and a career-best six picks in 2020. This stat not only encapsulates the Honey Badger’s vaunted versatility, but it also showcases the two-time Pro Bowler’s incredible value to the Chiefs. Don’t let a 19-spot slide distract from the fact that Mathieu brought the heat every week, whether it was lining up as a slot corner, in the box or at free safety. NFL Network

In two seasons with the Chiefs, Mathieu has picked off 10 passes and recorded 137 tackles.

The NFL will continue to countdown the top 100 players over the next few days.