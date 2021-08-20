Kansas City Chiefs search for Hometown Heroes doing extraordinary things

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: The Kansas City Chiefs take the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for the best of the best. This time the search is taking them off the football field.

The organization is looking for Hometown Heroes.

Kansas City and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom is full of remarkable people who are impacting and bettering their communities. The Chiefs and GEHA want to recognize some of those fans.

You can nominate the extraordinary people that you know on the Chiefs Hometown Hero site. Ideal candidates are public servants and front-line workers. They maybe teachers, nurses, first responders or Federal Employees. This is your chance to showcase some remarkable people who also happen to be football fans.

Winners will be recognized in the spotlight at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during games throughout the season.

The promotion runs through December 5, 2021.