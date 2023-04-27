KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have selected defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Kansas State standout earned third-team AP All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors with team highs of 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 14 starts.

Anudike-Uzomah, a Lee’s Summit native, was also named to first-team All-State as a senior at Lee’s Summit High School.

According to Anudike-Uzomah’s prospect information, he stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds with a 33.5-inch arm length and 9 5/8-inch hands.

“I’m a Kansas City guy. To be drafted in Kansas City, my mom’s proud about it, everybody in my city is proud of it, so I’m excited,” Anudike-Uzomah previously told FOX4.

Several mock drafts have predicted the Chiefs would select Anudike-Uzomah with their first round pick.

But despite Chiefs general manager Brett Veach suggesting the team could trade up or out of the first round — and coach Andy Reid saying they even had some offers — the Chiefs stuck with their 31st pick to take the K-State defensive end.

Pending any trades, the Chiefs still have nine more picks over the next two days of the NFL Draft:

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 122

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Pick 166

Round 6, Pick 178

Round 6, Pick 217

Round 7, Pick 249

Round 7, Pick 250