SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have made their first selection on the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the second round, the Chiefs traded up eight spots to take SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice with the 55th overall pick.

The Chiefs traded their 63rd, 122nd and 249th picks for the Detroit Lions’ 55th and 194th picks.

Rice garnered 233 catches, 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns in his four-year career at SMU. Rice also set the school single-season receiving record.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound receiver ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine along with a 41-inch vertical jump.

The 23-year-old joins a wide receiver room that includes Kadarius Toney, Marquez-Valdes Scantling, Richie James, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.