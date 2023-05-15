KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have another hometown player to root for this coming year.

The team signed former Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe. VMG Sports, which represents Boye-Doe announced the signing on Twitter Monday morning.

Boye-Doe was born in Ghana, but grew up in Lawrence and attended Lawrence High School.

He tried out with the Chiefs during rookie minicamp. Boye-Doe also planned to attend the Washington Commander’s rookie minicamp over the weekend, but declined the invite after spending time with the Chiefs, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

During his college career with the Wildcats, Boye-Doe played in 42 games, with 35 starts. He also started each of the final games of his college career.

In 2022, Boye-Doe recorded 26 tackles and broke up five passes, according to K-State stats. He also earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades.

The Chiefs begin OTAs next week on May 22 with minicamp scheduled to begin June 13.