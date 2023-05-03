KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a little more competition for the left tackle spot.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Donovan Smith to a one-year deal for up to $9 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Smith spent all eight of his NFL seasons in Tampa, starting 124 games at left tackle. Smith signed a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension with the Buccaneers through the 2023 season in 2021 but was cut on March 7.

Smith ranked near the 70th best offensive tackles in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

This signing could cement the depth chart for the offensive line going forward. Smith will likely be at left tackle while free agent signing Jawaan Taylor will likely stay at right tackle, the position he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs and Taylor have been open about him playing either side.

Kansas City general manager Brett Veach also mentioned right tackle Lucas Niang working to get healthy and regain the starting job that he lost due to injury last season. The Chiefs also drafted tackle Wanya Morris in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this past weekend.

While a one-year move could signal just bringing veteran competition, the Chiefs’ front office is providing more depth on the offensive line this offseason.