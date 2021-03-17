Kansas City Chiefs sign Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long to one-year deal, reports say

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 22: Kyle Long #75 of the Chicago Bears high fives fans after the Bears defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-3 at Soldier Field on October 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have bolstered their offensive line once again on the first day of free agency. The team signed guard Kyle Long to a one-year deal, reports say.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Long’s deal is worth up to $5 million.

The former Chicago Bears player came out of retirement this offseason after retiring in January 2020. He was a Pro Bowler from 2013 to 2015 during his seven seasons with the Bears.

He’ll join guard Joe Thuney on the offensive line this fall at Arrowhead. The Chiefs just signed Thuney earlier this week to a 5-year, $80 million contract.

It’s good news for Kansas City and its offensive line, which needs some support after it was piecemealed together this past season. Between injuries and players sitting out during the pandemic, several starting offensive linemen were actually late-round draft picks and backups.

With him and Thuney, flexibility to switch to Tackle if need be. Chiefs get another lineman– a position they've aggressively tried to acquire. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 17, 2021

The 2021 salary cap has been forcing teams and players to make big decisions this offseason.

Last week, the Chiefs released tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz to free up space in the salary cap. Both Fisher and Schwartz were unavailable in the Super Bowl due to injury.

Multiple reports also say the Chiefs’ starting center Austin Reiter is not expected to re-sign with the team. He’s now an unrestricted free agent. That will be another piece of the Chiefs’ offensive line they’ll need to rebuild this offseason.

Guard Kelechi Osemele is also now an unrestricted free agent after sitting out most of last season due to injury.

So far, the Chiefs are, however, expecting two offensive linemen who opted out of last season, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang, to return for the 2021 season.

Beyond the offensive line, the Chiefs and running back Damien Williams have parted ways after Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a vital part in the 2020 postseason, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

The Chiefs have agreed to deals that will keep running back Darrel Williams, defensive end Taco Charlton and guard Andrew Wylie in Kansas City, however. Read more about those signings here.

Mahomes has reportedly restructured his contract to free up space in the cap. The Chiefs QB was slated to receive a $21.7 million roster bonus, and the Chiefs are expected to convert that to a signing bonus. The conversion would save Kansas City $17 million in cap space.