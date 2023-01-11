KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let’s change things up just a little, the league says.

For the first time, the NFL Players Association allow players to have the opportunity to vote for their peers on who had the best performance in the 2022 season in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the best of the best, according to their opponents on the football field. But they aren’t the only ones.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend were also named to the first NFLPA’s All-Pro List.

The four Kansas City Chiefs tie the San Francisco 49ers with the most players to make the list.

NFLPA will release a top 5 list showing how players voted in each category.

The list was organized by JC Tretter, the president of the NFLPA, and voted on by every active NFL player.

We compete against each other all season long, watching hours and hours of film week after week after week, and yet we have never had an opportunity to truly use our expertise to select the best of us. We think it is important that players take the time to define ourselves, because so far, we have allowed everyone else to either pick or dilute our voices. JC Tretter, President of NFLPA

There are other factors that go into voting, including:

Only active NFL players can vote and they get only one vote.

If a player missed five or more games as of Week 15, then they are ineligible.

Players cannot vote for themselves or for their own teammates

Players vote for the position group they play in and line up against.

It will be the first true representation of players recognizing the best of us. JC Tretter, President of NFLPA

Tretter said this list is important because it is the only list solely voted on by players. For example, player votes account for just 30% of athletes elected to the Pro Bowl. Other rankings and lists are also made up of a variety of voters.

You can view the whole list here.