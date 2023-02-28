KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans can have a permanent reminder that the team won Super Bowl LVII earlier this month.

Fans spotted Super Bowl LVII Champions flags around Kansas City. Now members of Chiefs Kingdom can grab one for their own homes or businesses.

The Chiefs Pro Shop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is selling the new Super Bowl LVII flag in stock. The shop also has all kinds of additional Super Bowl LVII gear.

Each flag is 12×18 inches and sells for $16.99.

Fans who don’t want to make the drive to Arrowhead can also find the flags online at shop.Chiefs.com.