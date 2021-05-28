Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown talks new leadership role, jersey number

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After joining the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown is getting his first taste of being part of Chiefs Kingdom during OTAs.

He may be a new member of the Chiefs, but his experience in the league has placed him in a leadership role, especially for rookie linemen experiencing the NFL for the first time.

“It’s not easy to make it into this league, and it’s definitely not easy to stay in it and my big thing and the big thing that I emphasize to them, is the understanding that this is what we do for a living,” Brown said.

The Chiefs offensive line received a major rebuild after the Super Bowl LV loss in February.

The team cut starting tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher and added offensive lineman Brown, Joe Thuney, Kyle Long, Austin Blythe in free agency and Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith through the 2021 NFL Draft.

2020 NFL Draft pick Lucas Niang also returns after opting out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have to have fun with it and you got to enjoy it and understand that once the pads come on, once the lights come on, we’re going to be the most physical group in the NFL,” Brown said.

Brown wore No. 78 during his time in Baltimore. The number his late father wore during his time in the NFL and a number Brown holds near and dear to his heart.

For the Chiefs, Brown will be wearing No. 57, honoring his father and a mentor from Oklahoma.

“I feel like 57 gave me the opportunity to represent two men that had an incredible impact on my life, that being Jammal Brown wearing 55 and my dad wearing 77 and 78. I would have got 75, but Mike [Remmers] had 75,” Brown said. “I thought it was a great number. I definitely thought it was unique, but it definitely give me the opportunity to represent those men.”

Brown and the other new offensive line pieces set their sites on training camp ahead of a 2021 season where the Chiefs will look to appear in their third consecutive Super Bowl.