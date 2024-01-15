KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ next NFL playoffs matchup is finally set.

The Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend.

The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 21, in Buffalo.

The Divisional Round matchup comes after the Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in a snow-packed Highmark Stadium on Monday and the Chiefs put the Miami Dolphins offense on ice 26-7 in the coldest game ever played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite winning one of the first games of NFL Wild Card weekend, the Chiefs were among the last to know who and when they’d play in the AFC Divisional round.

Everything hinged on the Bills vs Steelers game, which was delayed due to dangerous travel conditions brought on by a blizzard.

Sunday’s trip to Buffalo will mark the first time in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career where he plays in a true playoff road game.

Between some top regular season finishes and some good fortune, the Chiefs have played every playoff game except the Super Bowl in Kansas City since Mahomes took the reins from Alex Smith in 2018.

The Chiefs made history last season when they hosted the AFC Championship for a fifth-consecutive season.

Kansas City’s path to host a sixth-consecutive AFC Championship isn’t totally in their control. Beyond beating the Bills in the Divisional round, they’ll need the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens to lose to the Houston Texans in order to enjoy homefield advantage again.

But first thing’s first, another meeting with the Bills on Sunday will add to one of football’s best modern rivalries.

Buffalo has managed to get the better of Kansas City in the regular season recently, but the Chiefs beat the Bills in the 2020 AFC Championship and in the famous “13 seconds” 2021 AFC Divisional game.