Kansas City Chiefs to play Cleveland Browns for first game of 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will face the Browns in week 1 of the 2021-2022 NFL season, reports stated this morning.

The Chiefs, CBS This Morning and Fan Nation all reported the matchup early May 12.

The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. CST.

The remaining scheduled matchups will be announced later tonight as a part of the NFL’s big release.

Early and late Week 1 CBS matchups: pic.twitter.com/TkSN99JNPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

Here’s what we already know about the Chiefs schedule:

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Home Opponents

Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers.

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Road Opponents

Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 1 vs. the Browns.

Playoff rematch.

Let's roll! pic.twitter.com/MBaT9QcHwr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2021