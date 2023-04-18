KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a new backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs have signed veteran quarterback and Missouri native Blaine Gabbert, Pat McAfee reports.

Gabbert was most recently a backup for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he’s played on several teams over his 12 years in the league.

He was the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Before that, he played college ball at Mizzou.

The 33-year-old hasn’t started a game since the 2018 season when he played for the Tennessee Titans. But he did appear in 11 games for Brady in the past three seasons, throwing 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Gabbert will now back up Mahomes after Chad Henne retired following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win in February.

The Chiefs backup quarterback is an important position for the team since Henne has led some key drives when Mahomes was dealing with injuries.

One of the most recent was when Henne stepped in for Mahomes during the AFC Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henne led a 98-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown.