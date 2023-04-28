BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — More than 15,000 people fought for their right to party at “Kelce Jam” Friday night. The Azura Ampitheater hosted musical artists like Tech N9ne, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce is the brains behind it all. Not only was the festival named after him, but it also featured artists and food items all handpicked by Kelce.

One notable item was the barbecue from Joe’s Kansas City, which featured a mixture of Cleveland and Kansas City barbecues, an homage to Kelce’s life.

The six-hour show started at 6 p.m. with sets from two DJs. Kelce showed up an hour later, decked out in a denim outfit, bucket hat, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

When FOX 4 asked Kelce what it means to host events like this in Kansas City, he said, “You already know I love this place, and I believe in this energy they feed us on Sundays. It’s an honor to be able to put this on for Kansas City and be out there and see them appreciate it like they are already. It’s going in the right direction. I love it.”

Kelce is on top of the world right now. Fresh off of a Super Bowl win and “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig. “Kelce Jam” is just another feather he can add to his creative cap, one that’s no doubt got some swag to it.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Kelce said. “I promise you. Hopefully there’s more to come.”

Fans FOX4 spoke with couldn’t agree more.

“We’re getting lit out here, we’re having fun. It’s amazing! I never thought I’d experience it. Everyone’s loving it, having a great time,” said Ricky, a longtime Chiefs fan.

Another fan, Curt Swinford, said, “This is great to bring all of this to Kansas City. All this excitement and never a dull moment!”