KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII, but the line isn’t just among bettors.

The Chiefs are also underdogs when it comes to fans who plan to watch Sunday’s big game, according to a new analysis.

A betting platform called BetOnline.ag determined the majority of fans in 28 states plan to root for the Eagles, compared to the majority of fans in 22 states who plan to cheer for the Chiefs.

BetOnline says it tracked official fan hashtags in every state, including #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly. The analysis said it used geotagging to determine the location of where more than 217,000 tweets were sent.

Then BetOnline used that information to generate the following map of the findings.

Map courtesy of BetOnline.ag

The Midwest pulls for the Chiefs while the rest of the AFC West is rooting for the Eagles to send Mahomes and company packing.

The Eagles faithful also fly through the Mid-Atlantic states, according to the analysis.

Millions of people are expected to watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX4 Sunday evening where the winner of the game will be decided.