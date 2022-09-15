KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was an electric home opener for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

After a lackluster first half that gave the Los Angeles Chargers a 10-7 lead, but the Chiefs came back in the second half and left Arrowhead with a 27-24 win.

In the first half, the Chargers took a 10-0 lead with the first play of the second quarter as Justin Herbert threw a one yard touchdown pass to fullback Zander Horvath.

The Chiefs responded with a seven play touchdown drive where Patrick Mahomes connected with Jerick McKinnon on a beautiful side arm throw.

In the second half, the Chargers increased their lead to 17-7 after an 11-play drive that ended with an incredible Mike Williams touchdown catch. Williams finished the game with eight catches, 113 yards and two touchdowns.

The next drive, Mahomes threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson to cut the lead back to three.

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs opened the quarter with a field goal to tie the game at 17.

As the Chargers were set to score on the three yard line with 11:10 to go, seventh round rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson caught an interception and returned 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 24-17 lead.

Mahomes ended the game going 24 for 35 with 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Herbert finished the game going 33 for 48 with 334 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The Chiefs are now 2-0 and will hit the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 25. The Chargers will return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

