KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing their newest gadget player for the second-straight game.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Toney shined in his second game with the Chiefs when he caught four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The second-year receiver injured his hamstring, a chronic injury of his, against the Los Angeles Chargers and missed last week’s game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Andy Reid said he’s making progress.

Running back Jerick McKinnon missed two practices this week with his own hamstring issue, but practiced on Friday and is set to play on Sunday.

Safety Juan Thornhill and offensive guard Joe Thuney missed the Rams game as well, but practiced all week and are expected to play.

Safety Deon Bush is listed as questionable.