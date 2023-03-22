KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are parting ways with another receiver in 2023.

Mecole Hardman has reportedly signed with the New York Jets on a one-year contract worth up to $6.5 million.

Hardman spent the past four years with the Chiefs after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He’s coming off a season that was shortened by injury where he tallied 25 catches, 297 yards, four receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

He totaled 151 catches, 2,088 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns in his four years in Kansas City.

The Chiefs now only have three receivers on the roster who caught passes last season: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney.

Other Chiefs moves

Hardman’s departure is just the latest in a slew of free agency moves for the Chiefs.

Last week the Chiefs signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards to one-year deals.

Earlier this month, the Chiefs signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu to a two-year, $20 million deal.

The Chiefs also signed former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor to a 4-year deal worth $80 million.

But former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is now heading to the Cincinnati Bengals after signing a four-year, $64 million deal.

Former Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders has signed with the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal worth $14.5 million.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has also agreed to sign a deal with the New England Patriots. The contract is reportedly a three-year, $33 million deal.

Former Chiefs tackle Andrew Wylie signed with the Washington Commanders, joining the team’s new assistant coach Eric Bieniemy.