KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft class has begun the process of integrating into the league.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice represented the franchise at the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles.

He is one of 45 rookies selected in the 2023 NFL Draft invited to the event held by the NFL Players Association and NFL Players Inc.

The goal of the rookie premiere is to educate rookies about the business aspects of football and help them launch their endorsement careers.

Each player will also have their official jersey unveiled by Fanatics. The event began on Thursday, May 18 and ends on Sunday, May 21 and includes live action and studio shoot.

Rice was seen wearing his new number four Chiefs uniform in multiple posts by the NFLPA on social media.

The former SMU wideout will come into the season with high expectations after a very productive college career and training with QB Patrick Mahomes before the draft.