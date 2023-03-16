KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore is celebrated in his hometown area of Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

County Commissioners declared March 16, 2023 Skyy Moore Day in the county Thursday morning.

More than a dozen family members and friends were at the meeting to support Moore as commissioners read the following proclamation in his honor.

Whereas the New Kensington native and wide receiver, Skyy Moore, became a household name overnight by helping Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII;

the play that counted the most with a fourth-quarter catch and nail-biting 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles;

the catch and run came at the perfect time and it was the only touchdown of Moore’s rookie season.

Moore is living the dream by playing football. The family shares photos of him from when he was two years old, already clutching the football. He wrote an essay in elementary school of how he would play in the NFL, His lifelong dream of making Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12th came true.

Never thinking it would come down to the final play that would determine his team’s fate and ultimately the Chiefs winning the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

Whereas his mother, Timika Hastie, held back the tears before the game, she felt like she was playing the game, and actually felt the pressure, kept saying to herself ‘please catch the ball.’

She and Moore’s grandmother, the entire family, including Skyy’s father, Roger Moore, were in Glendale, Arizona, for the game, could not be more proud.

Moore, who is 22, was a standout football player at Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel. He knew all eyes were on him, especially family and friends in Westmoreland County.

Skyy Moore gave back to his community as much on the field as he did off. He’s a kind soul with a big heart, according to his agent and fully supports the Ronald McDonald House through the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats action.

Therefore the commissioners in Westmoreland County, myself Sean Kertes, Douglas Chew, and Gina Cerilli Thrasher, do hereby recognize and congratulate Skyy Moore for coming through for his team when they needed it most in Super Bowl LVII, and proclaim March 16, 2023, is Skyy Moore Day in Westmoreland County, PA.

Westmoreland County Proclamation