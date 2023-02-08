KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local Chiefs fan is heading to the Super Bowl after becoming the “Chiefs Fan of the Year.”

On any given day you’ll see Dr. Amy Patel in her white coat at Liberty Hospital or the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“It’s quite a busy day,” Patel said. “I’m not a conventional 8 to 4 by any means, but I really love what I do.”

But when the Chiefs are playing you’ll see a different side of Patel.

“I try to be more mature and responsible and all that and at the games I’m just like a kid in a candy store,” Patel said.

Patel will be showing that side on Sunday.

The breast imaging specialist and UMKC professor was nominated with the Lamar Hunt Legacy seat at the home opener against the Chargers in September.

Then Chiefs Chairman /CEO Clark Hunt and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told her she was chosen as Chiefs fan of the year, a free trip to the Super Bowl.

“It’s surreal,” Patel said. “It’s icing on the cake. When my husband and I was at the AFC championship and realized we were gonna win we were like crying and got emotional.”

The next step is becoming the NFL Fan of the Year!

Patel is competing against 31 other nominees across the league who will be at the Super Bowl.

“You know historically Chiefs fans do vote well as we know with Patrick Mahomes, so I’m really trying to make a hard push through the end since we only have a few hours left,” Patel said.

You can vote for Patel. Voting ends at 11 p.m. Wednesday.