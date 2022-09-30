KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ruby Jean’s Juicery added new menu item created by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Hardman, known as “Jet” for his speed, partnered with the Kansas City-based juicery for “Jet Fuel“, a handcrafted juice made with a combination of grapes, red apple, beet and watermelon.

Ruby Jean’s offers a variety of juices, performance shakes and smoothies, and Hardman is the latest to have his own creation added to the menu. They also offer healthy breakfast and lunch options.

Jet Fuel can be found at the Ruby Jean’s location at 3000 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri.