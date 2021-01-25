Kansas City leaders and Chiefs say Super Bowl parade, celebration won’t happen

Countdown to the Big Game! Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas and other city leaders, along with the Chiefs, announced Monday that they do not plan to go forward with a Super Bowl parade or public celebration should Kansas City win the big game next month.

The mayor suggested this would be the case last week before the Chiefs won the AFC Championship.

“A Chiefs parade, in the classic sense as we knew it, is highly unlikely, indeed won’t happen,” Lucas said on Jan. 19. “There will be different ways that we come up with to try to celebrate.”

Leaders in Cass County, just to the southeast of Kansas City, weren’t happy about the news and offered to host the celebration themselves. However, it’s drawn some backlash against the county, which doesn’t have a mask mandate. Still, county commissioners were hopeful.

And in Kansas City, after the Chiefs punched their ticket to their second Super Bowl in as many years, some were hoping city leaders would change their mind.

But on Monday, Kansas City leaders, the Chiefs, the KC Sports Commission and the health department made it official. There will not be a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs come out as victors in Tampa.

“This decision was made with the goal of protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of fans, players, team personnel and the larger Kansas City community,” the city said in a statement.

Lucas said it would be “inappropriate and irresponsible” to put players’ and fans’ safety at risk

KC Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson did offer a small bit of hope for fans. In a statement Monday, she suggested that, if KC gets the win and there comes a time when Chiefs Kingdom can celebrate safely, they’ll look into other options.

“Should the opportunity for celebration present itself, we are considering some options for the future when it is once again safe to gather,” Nelson said.

Read the full statement from the city, sports commission and the Chiefs below:

Congratulations to our Kansas City Chiefs for winning the AFC Championship and advancing to Super Bowl LV where we know they will #RunItBack and successfully defend their title of World Champions.

We are wary of engaging in anything that could possibly “jinx” our beloved team, but in the interest of public safety and due to multiple media questions, we want to provide an update on any potential Super Bowl Parade or other celebrations.

After careful consideration, and in consultation with the KCMO Health Department, and the Kansas City Sports Commission, along with the support of the Kansas City Chiefs, we have made the decision to forgo hosting a public celebration in the event of a win. This decision was made with the goal of protecting the health, safety and well-being of fans, players, team personnel and the larger Kansas City community.

“We are so disappointed that we won’t be able to execute a parade or citywide celebration,” says Kathy Nelson, President & CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission. “Should the opportunity for celebration present itself, we are considering some options for the future when it is once again safe to gather. But we want to encourage everyone to focus on cheering the Chiefs to victory safely and to follow the health and safety guidelines that are currently in place.”

“We certainly understand and support the city’s decision. We hope that this journey ends with a victory in Tampa and if that’s the case, we will continue to work with the experts to celebrate safely when the time is appropriate,” states Mark Donovan, President of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“In order to ensure that our players, their families, and all of Chiefs Kingdom remain safe, the City of Kansas City — in consultation with our local health leaders and with support from the Kansas City Chiefs — has made the decision to forgo a victory celebration should the Chiefs defend their World Champion title next month in Tampa,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“While we all wish we could celebrate a Super Bowl win down Grand Boulevard again with hundreds of thousands of fans, it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to put our players’ and fans’ safety at risk by hosting an in-person celebration,” Mayor Lucas said.

“We are still fighting a pandemic that has already taken nearly 2,000 lives in our region alone, and our top priority will continue to be keeping our region safe. As Chiefs Kingdom has done all season long, we look forward to responsibly cheering on our Chiefs to another Super Bowl win.”

For now, we encourage everyone to celebrate safely while watching the big game and cheer the team on to another Super Bowl championship.