Kansas City Police challenge Buffalo with BBQ and bragging rights on the line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police upped the ante as they cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

The department channeled Star Wars to challenge the Buffalo Police Department to a delicious wager.

Video provided by the department shows officers sitting down to a Gates Presidential Plate to discuss the idea. The meal was apparently satisfying and provided the perfect fuel to issue the wager.

“Hey Buffalo PD, here at KCPD we keep three things close to our heart. Our community, our barbecue and our Chiefs. And with that said we challenge you to a barbecue/wing challenge,” Ofc. Terrence Brown, Kansas City Police, said.

If Buffalo agrees to the challenge and the Bills lose, they will send their signature wings to Kansas City. If Kansas City loses, the department will send a Presidential Platter of barbecue from Gates to Buffalo.

If you’re wondering, the Gates platter includes a little bit of everything, including ribs, brisket, chicken, sausage and pickles.

The wager comes and KCPD and other departments across the metro plan to take part in Faith & Blue weekend. The weekend of events includes a Chiefs Tailgate Sunday afternoon before the evening kickoff.

Faith & Blue is a national effort to bring communities and police department closer together through the faith community.