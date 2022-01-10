Kansas City getting ready to look like a playoff city with flags, lights and more

These half-sized commemorative banners are on sale for $25 on Kansas City’s website.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is ready to transform itself into a playoff city as the Chiefs prepare for the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Beginning Tuesday morning, fans will start to see signs of the playoff push around Kansas City.

It will begin with crews placing Chiefs flags along downtown streets and throughout the Power & Light District. From there crews will move to the Country Club Plaza where you’ll find flags draped in front of Bristol and PNC Plaza.

Additional lights and decorations are expected to be added throughout the Kansas City area as the weekend approaches.

The Chiefs face Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburg Steelers on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. If the Chiefs win, it will be Roethlisberger’s final NFL game. He is expected to retire after this season.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is 7:15 p.m.

FOX4 will help build excitement leading up to the playoff game with special “Red Friday” programing starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You can watch the coverage on fox4kc.com or on your TV.