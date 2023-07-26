KANSAS CITY, Mo. — SEA LIFE Kansas City’s three newest Bonnethead sharks are getting named after some of the most popular figures from one of Kansas City’s favorite sports teams.

KC locals voted and more than 70% of the votes chose the names Mahomes, Kelce and Reid in honor of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

SEA LIFE says these names are perfect for Bonnethead sharks because they are naturally aggressive, fearless and great at adapting to new situations and conditions, similar to the way the Chiefs stars adapt throughout the season and playoffs.

The new sharks can be spotted in the Shark Sanctuary exhibit at SEA LIFE Kansas City. The aquarium says these Bonnetheads are the first of their kind to be born and raised in an aquarium.