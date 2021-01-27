Kansas City, Tampa mayors talk smack, Super Bowl and COVID-19 ahead of game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was some smack talk going on Wednesday between Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The two talked about the upcoming matchup between the Chiefs and Buccanners and the impacts of COVID -19 during Super Bowl LV.

Castor said they won’t be able to fill the stadium this year due to COVID-19. Around 22,000 fans will be allowed inside, and the NFL gave 7,500 of those tickets to frontline health care workers for free.

Of course, both mayors didn’t agree on who will bring the championship home, but they did both say the NFL has stepped up in handling the pandemic.

“I am so proud of what we will be seeing at the Super Bowl,” Lucas said. “I think the NFL has really been a leader in how you reopen events and how you can do some of these things.”



Castor said Tampa has a mask order in place, and it was extended to outdoor areas because of the traffic for the Super Bowl.

The mayors haven’t made a bet over the big game yet, but Castor said she welcomes people from Kansas City to have a good time down in Tampa.