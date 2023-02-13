KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl celebrations are going to just keep on rolling through Wednesday’s Championship parade.

After protecting tailgates all season, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey is now letting fans enjoy “Wheats on Creed.”

Boulevard Brewing Co. named Humphrey the official protector of tailgates through a partnership between the two earlier in the season.

Fans who want to enjoy a “Wheat on Creed” need to visit the Tailgate Station at Boulevard’s main visitor parking lot, beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Each fan will get a complimentary Unfiltered Wheat.

Fans must be at least 21 years old and show a valid ID to get a can of beer.