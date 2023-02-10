KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans hoping to watch Super Bowl LVII at the Power and Light District may need to make other plans.

The popular all-day Red Kingdom Block Party planned for the Live! Block is sold out, unless organizers release additional tickets.

The ticket site tells customers that there are currently no tickets, but to continue to check back because additional tickets may become available at a later time.

Kansas City and the Kansas City Police Department have been planning for the massive crowd that is expected downtown.

KCPD has a plan in place to oversee downtown safety while also being available to respond to other incidents across the city.

The department says officers will be monitoring entertainment districts and other areas where large crowds are expected to gather. They will also keep an eye on traffic.

Fans who have attended similar events either earlier this year, or over the past few years, can expect a similar experience.