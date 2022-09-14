MANHATTAN (KSNT)- A Manhattan man’s love for the Kansas City Chiefs is going worldwide, literally.

Curt Herrman now holds the record for the largest Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia collection in the Guinness World Records (GWR). He now has 1,110 Chiefs-related pieces, all in his basement.

Nexstar affiliate KSNT first featured his story back in October of 2020 for a Someone You Should Know segment. He was in the early stages of applying for the record and at the time he had about 550 items.

Herrman doesn’t have any doubles and he doesn’t count cards that aren’t autographed. The process took quite some time and a lot of effort and physical proof to get approved.

“The toughest part was, I had to send lots of pictures of just how the whole room is and everything I have together,” Herrman said. “But, I had to do a video of me counting everything. I mean, basically just, one, two, three, four, five, all the way up to the end. But I also had to have three witnesses. I had to have an elected official, a police officer and a Chiefs subject matter expert.”

At the beginning of 2020, Herrman sent in his application to the GWR. He waited about two years for it to finally get approved and certified.

In the meantime, he applied to another international record register, the Official World Records based in Spain. On Jan. 25, 2021, his collection was made official with the OWR.

Herrman said one of the ways his collection continues to grow is through buying new items and getting gifted by friends and family, as well as people he’s met once or twice, or maybe never.