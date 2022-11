KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs did not violate NFL rules concerning employee alcohol consumption the night former assistant coach Britt Reid hit two cars and seriously injured a then 5-year-old girl, according to the organization.

Monday, Chiefs Chariman and CEO Clark Hunt answered a question about whether Chiefs employees were drinking at Arrowhead the night of the crash, and if Reid was involved.

“We did an investigation at the time and that investigation showed that there was no gathering of employees either at the practice facility or the stadium where alcohol was consumed. And beyond that I really can’t share anymore,” Hunt said.

Last week, a Jackson County Judge sentenced the son of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid to serve four years in prison in connection with the February 2021, crash.

Britt Reid pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated causing serious injury in September.

“I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anybody that night,” Reid said during the plea hearing.

Reid admitted to being behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup when the truck hit two vehicles parked on the on-ramp to Interstate 435.

Ariel Young, who was 5 years old at the time of the crash, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the wreck.

A police report says the truck was traveling 83 miles an hour moments before the initial impact.

Police calculated Reid’s blood alcohol content to be .113 at the time of the crash.

Following the crash the Chiefs and the family of Ariel Young reached a plan that will pay for her care and provide long-term financial stability.

