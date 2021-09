KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs spent the week leading up to their opening game at Arrowhead talking about how tough they expected Sunday's game to be against the Cleveland Browns. But what happened at Arrowhead wasn't what Kansas City Chiefs fans expected. At least they didn't expect the first half to go as it did.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score, to help the Kansas City Chiefs come back from a dismal first half against the Cleveland Browns for a 33-29 victory. The game was a rematch of their divisional playoff game from January.