KC End Zone OT: Postgame coverage following Chiefs Wild Card game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs just wrapped up their AFC Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs piled on over 40 points to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills next week in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Hear from Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players during their live postgame news conference.

