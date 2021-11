KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sunday afternoon matchup between the 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs and the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys is going to be a very entertaining game.

The entire KC End Zone crew has the Chiefs pulling out a win in a high-scoring affair.

Harold Kuntz: 38-27 Chiefs (7-3, 24 points on the season)

John Holt: 41-39 Chiefs (6-4, 17 points on the season)

Rob Collins: 31-30 Chiefs (6-4, 17 points)