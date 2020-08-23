KC EndZone: Changes afoot at Arrowhead and the latest from Chiefs training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on KC EndZone, Rob Collins, Harold Kuntz and John Holt start the show with a discussion about all of the changes coming at Arrowhead Stadium, with the team announcing on Thursday that headresses are prohibited and face paint fashioned in American Indian style is not allowed.

The “Arrowhead Chop” and Drum Deck presentations are also under review.

Training Camp report

The Chiefs learned this week they’ll be without the services of Bashaud Breeland at the beginning of the season, who was suspended for four games for off the field conduct. The EndZone team discusses the impact of his loss and other notes about the secondary, including Juan Thornhill’s progress as he works his way back from an ACL injury.

They also put the spotlight on Willie Gay and discuss the best place on the field for the rookie second-round defender who’s already been turning heads at the training facility.

Guest Steve Walls joins the show

Our guest contributor this week is Steve Walls, co-host of “The W” on 100.1 FM. He and the panel discuss the cultural changes the Chiefs are making, why Walls believes the secondary will be okay despite injuries and suspensions, and the keys to the Chiefs running it back as the season opener against Houston approaches.

We wrap the show up with “Tweets Kingdom,” bringing you the best from #ChiefsKingdom on Twitter, and the two-minute drill.

KC EndZone airs 10 a..m., Sundays on FOX4. Due to NFL restrictions on the league’s footage and highlights, we’re not allowed to stream it online, so tune in on TV to FOX4.