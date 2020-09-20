KC EndZone: Chiefs head west for matchup with division rival Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off of a season-opening win against the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs look to keep their run of early-season success rolling when they travel to Los Angeles for a divisional showdown with the Chargers.

The Chiefs/Chargers matchup will be the home team’s first game in SoFi Stadium, a $5 billion estate that had its grand opening in Week 1 when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys.

Life has changed for the Chargers this season, who for the first time since 2006 have someone other than Philip Rivers under center. The EndZone team breaks down the new personnel and keys to win.

They also talk about some developments around the team this week, including the possibility that Arrowhead Stadium may become a polling place and a special birthday for an MVP quarterback.

This week’s guest is KTLA’s David Pingalore, who gives us insight about the new stadium and an inside look at the enemy this weekend. He and the EndZone discuss LAC’s Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals, and what fans can expect to see this Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

KC EndZone airs at 8:30a..m., Sundays on FOX4. Due to NFL restrictions on the league’s footage and highlights, we’re not allowed to stream it online, so tune in on TV to FOX4.