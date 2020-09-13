KC EndZone: Chiefs kick off season with dominant win over Houston; looking ahead to LA

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 10: The Kansas City Chiefs unveil their championship banner to fans before the start of a game Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes effortlessly led the Chiefs to a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night as Kansas City begins defense of its first championship in 50 years.

The Texans scored first, but the Chiefs didn’t let that stop them. They had no problem running it back and then running up a big lead on Houston.

This week, FOX4’s Rob Collins, Harold Kuntz and John Holt break down the biggest stories from the home opener, including the racial justice pregame activities and the alleged boos from fans.

Matt Derrick from Chiefs Digest joins in the chat to talk about some rough defense, cool formations on offense and more.

Fan favorites like Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins had strong drives, but it was the rookies who really shined. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored his first NFL touchdown, and L’Jarius Sneed got a big interception.

Now the expectations will only grow.

On Sunday, there are plenty of games to keep an eye on, especially the LA Chargers game since they’ll play the Chiefs next weekend.

Speaking of next week, the EndZone crew is already looking ahead to what KC needs to do to get another win.

We wrap the show up with “Tweets Kingdom,” bringing you the best from #ChiefsKingdom on Twitter, and the two-minute drill.

KC EndZone airs at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on FOX4. Due to NFL restrictions on the league’s footage and highlights, we’re not allowed to stream it online, so tune in on TV to FOX4.