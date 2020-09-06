KC EndZone: Chiefs make final preparations before Super Bowl title defense begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense on Thursday, and this week’s episode of KC EndZone starts with a look at the rings given to the team in a special ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

Speaking of rings, we recap a big engagement in Chiefs Kingdom, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

With the home opener against the Houston Texans looming, Rob Collins, Harold Kuntz and John Holt get the pulse of the team and talk about what the final roster may look like as the team must cut down to 53 players.

The EndZone team then hones in on the matchup with Houston, a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional round playoff game that saw the Chiefs roar back from a 24-0 deficit en route to a 51-31 win.

Chat with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Harold Kuntz talks with KC Mayor Quinton Lucas during this week’s guest segment. They discuss this season’s outlook, safety protocols with limited attendance allowed at Arrowhead Stadium and the impact that star players Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu have as role models for kids in the community.

We wrap the show up with “Tweets Kingdom,” bringing you the best from #ChiefsKingdom on Twitter, and the two-minute drill.

KC EndZone airs 10 a..m., Sundays on FOX4. Due to NFL restrictions on the league’s footage and highlights, we’re not allowed to stream it online, so tune in on TV to FOX4.