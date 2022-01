KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals just finished the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Bengals winning 27-24 in overtime.

The KC EndZone crew has instant analysis and reaction, as well as postgame news conferences from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and more on this page.

FOX4 will have continuing coverage after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night during later newscasts, Sports Sunday, and on FOX4 Mornings on Monday.