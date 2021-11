KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have had a dramatic turnaround season in just their first 11 games.

The team started off 3-4 struggling at all phases of the game, but have reeled off a 4 game win streak to become 7-4 before the bye week.

While taking all elements of the season into account, FOX4’s own Harold Kuntz and John Holt give their opinions on how the Chiefs have done overall thus far.