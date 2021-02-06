KC, Florida pit masters team up to feed traveling Chiefs fans

TAMPA, Fla. — Pit masters Richard Fergola and Rub Bagby of Fergolicious of KC and Swamp Boys of Florida, respectively square off in barbecue competitions nationwide. Saturday night, this St. Petersburg showdown is purely for pride.

“I’m a Chiefs fan. He’s a Buck’s fan. But we’re both bad*** pit masters, y’know,” Fergola said. “And we’re gonna cook for the Chiefs fans.”

The Arrowhead South Chiefs will feel right at home at this Bayside soccer stadium.

Right down to country singer Blake Howard and his hit song, “Run it Back.”

“We’re cooking brisket, we’re cooking pork spare ribs, we’re cooking pork tender loins,”

And of course, the barbecue and even a little pre-Super Bowl smack talk.

“I can’t think of a better time that I have than cooking with him down in Florida,” Fergola said. “And it will be even better tomorrow night when we hear, ‘The two time Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs.'”

The event is a fundraiser for the Kansas City Barbecue Society and their scholarship program, as well as a local charity.