‘KC Hawgs’ A-10 Thunderbolt IIs to flyover Arrowhead for Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Whiteman Air Force Base announced Thursday that the flyover for Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium will be done by a 4-ship of A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircrafts.

The flyover will be supported by the 442d Fighter Wing maintainers launching the A-10s, more commonly known as the “KC Hawgs.”

“We take great pride in fostering community relations and the arrowhead symbolizes our legacy and our commitment to excellence,” said Col. Mike Schultz, the commander of the 442d Fighter Wing.

“The arrowhead can be seen on the tails of our A-10s and represents our roots and dedication to our Nation. Today, we celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ historic achievement in a third straight AFC Championship appearance at home.”

Two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs flyover the stadium before the Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 16, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Kickoff is at 5:40 p.m. CST as the Chiefs hope to defeat the Buffalo Bills and be on the road to Tampa to defend their Super Bowl championship.

Just like the regular season, be prepared for pandemic-related precautions at Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs will not be increasing fan capacity for the postseason. The number of fans allowed in Arrowhead will remain at 22%, or roughly 17,000.

Fans will be required to wear a face mask at all times, with the exception of when actively eating or drinking.