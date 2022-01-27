KC Hawgs return for AFC Championship flyover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the fourth consecutive year, four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft will flyover Arrowhead Stadium at the start of the AFC Championship.

The Kansas City Hawgs will kickoff the conference title game as the Kansas City Chiefs look to book their ticket to their third consecutive Super Bowl.

“We proudly fly the Chiefs’ arrowhead on the tails of our A-10s as a symbol of our relationship with the greater Kansas City community and the support the Chief’s Kingdom fans show our military members,” Col. Steve Nester, commander of the 442d Fighter Wing, said. “Today, we salute the Kansas City Chiefs’ in their historic achievement in a fourth straight AFC Championship appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.”

The crew consisting of U.S. Air Force Reserve pilots Lt. Col. Preston “Moses” McConnell, Lt Col Paul “Harb” Brown, Maj. Nathan “Ponch” Bevis, and Capt. Garrett “Rusty” Ruwaldt will fly out of Whiteman Air Force Base with an approximate flyover time of 1:58 p.m.