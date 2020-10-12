KCK artists painting a Chiefs mural on the side of his house

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A labor of love, a local painter is creating a larger-than-life Chiefs mural on the side of his family’s home.

“It’s a dream come true to have this cat in our neighborhood.”

Chris Chancey is a lifelong chiefs fan. He said having Mahomes play for the Chiefs is a dream come true. He has devoted most of his art to the young QB.

“It’s my boy, Mahomes,” Chancey said. “I mean, shoot. He is an inspiration to everybody at this point. So I’m a big fan of him. That’s pretty much what most of my art right now is.”

He created this piece hoping to draw attention to his art store called Lemonade Art Gallery.

His wife, Christie Chancey, said the defending champs also deserve the mural.

“Everybody was like, ‘You’re gonna let him do this to your house?’ I’m like, ‘Of course!’ He’s talented, we are huge Chiefs fans, so why not. This is the year to do it.”

Jamie Escareno, a nearby neighbor, said the mural has a special meaning for her.

“It’s very sentimental because we lost a nephew that passed his season tickets on down to us. So when I look out my window, it’s amazing to see.”

Chris Chancey started painting the mural over a week ago. He said he hopes to be done by next week.