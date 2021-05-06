KCPD bomb squad pays bet to Tampa police after Chiefs Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KCPD bomb and arson squad have paid their debt to the Tampa Regional Bomb Squad after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in February.

The two explosives divisions wagered for the losing squad to take photos wearing the winning team’s shirts and posing in front of their respective home stadiums flying the opposition’s flag.

They'll also be sending their Tampa Bay counterparts one of these pictures framed. It's OK, though, they have a similar photo in their office from @SFPD's Bomb Squad sporting @Chiefs shirts from the 2020 Super Bowl Win. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 5, 2021

In addition, the Tampa squad will be receiving a framed version of the photo.

“It’s never to late to make good on a bet,” the Tampa Bay Police Department tweeted in response.

The bet is something the Kansas City squad is familiar with after making the same bet with San Francisco police in 2020 for Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs came out on top that time and KCPD said they have a framed picture of SFPD in Chiefs colors.

