KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Chiefs are not playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to COVID protocols.

These players are on the inactive list:

QB Shane Buechele

LB Nick Bolton

OL Lucas Niang

TE Travis Kelce

Kelce, Niang, and Bolton are all on the COVID list as well.

Here are other names on the COVID list:

K Harrison Butker

CB Rashad Fenton

DB Armani Watts

OL Kyle Long

OT Mike Remmers (IR)

P Tommy Townsend